GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville City Council restricted lawn watering for the time and residents here are being urged to be conservative in other water usage as the city continues to struggle with well problems.
The city announced Wednesday that Myrtle well, the second-largest well in Grangeville, was back in operation after having broken down last weekend. More repairs are still needed, according to a city news release.
The city’s largest well, Park well, has been out of order since July and city officials have said a smaller well may be having problems. All of this comes only a couple of weeks after the first well to break down was finally fixed.
“Currently, the city is still not operative at 100 percent as Park well is one month out for repairs and Cash well, one of the small wells utilized to make it through the last few days, is showing signs of low water,” the news release said.
The city’s priority was to get Myrtle well back in operation. On Tuesday, Pump Tech Inc. of Boise examined the well and determined its failure was because of a section of broken shaft, according to the news release.
Repairs took place throughout the day, and Myrtle well was put back in production late Tuesday.
“The city did not have the additional time to pull the entire shaft for inspection,” the news release said. “During the upcoming winter months, Myrtle well will be pulled, inspected and receive additional maintenance as needed.”
The city remains on water restrictions and “watering of lawns is a luxury the city can’t provide at this time,” according to the news release. “Watering of gardens and flowers, if done conservatively, is OK. Please remember every bit of water we use drains the reservoirs, which in turn make the pumps run more. As a city, we will work together to get through this.”
Those seeking more information can call city hall at (208) 983-2851.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.