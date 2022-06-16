GLACIER, Wash. — One body has been recovered and another person is missing after a rafting accident on the Nooksack River Tuesday afternoon near Glacier.
Whatcom County Fire District 14 and 19 crews and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office rescue teams were called at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday to the 10400 block of Mount Baker Highway in Deming near the Snowline Inn for a water rescue.
Five people, including a guide, were aboard the raft at the time it overturned in the North Fork of the Nooksack River, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email Wednesday morning.
The guide managed to get two people out of the water, but the two others were swept downstream, Slater reported. The body of one of those two people was later located.
The search for the person still missing continued Wednesday, according to Slater, with Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Swiftwater Search and Rescue and Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) crews.
No other information about the person who died, the missing person or the three survivors was released.
Leavenworth-based rafting guides RiverRider.com, which offers rafting trips on the Nooksack, has not yet begun doing so in 2022, owner Jim Behla told The Bellingham Herald.
Behla, who has been rafting the Nooksack since the 1970s, said this year’s snowmelt runoff and recent rain storms have created high river levels. Those levels, coupled with log jams that can move along the river, make for some “really wicked conditions” that require some highly technical maneuvers to avoid, Behla said.
Behla had no estimate on when RiverRider.com would begin offering rafting trips on the Nooksack this year, but said it would not until conditions improve and guides are able to properly scout the river for hazards.
The nine miles of the Nooksack between Glacier and Maple Falls is listed as Class III or IV whitewater, according to the RiverRider.com website, as it travels from a narrow, steep gorge along the upper third of the route to more casual reaches on the bottom portions offering views of Mount Baker and other peaks in the area.
“It’s a beautiful river, but it can be dangerous and even deadly,” Behla told The Herald.