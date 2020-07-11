PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder after a man was shot to death, authorities said Friday.
Officers were called to a strip club at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on reports that a person had been shot. A man was pronounced dead in the parking lot, police said. Jordan Clark, 25, was arrested and lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center, according to police.
A subsequent statement from the Portland Police Bureau said there is “no evidence” that the incident was motivated by race. Posts on several social media platforms Friday alleged the suspect used a racial slur before the shooting.
“Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses to this crime and there is no information at this time to support race was a factor that played a role in this case,” the police said.
Police have not released the victim’s name or any other information about what happened before the shooting.