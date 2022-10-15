One death from COVID-19 was reported in Whitman County this week; meanwhile, official case totals in the region continued to be low.
The death in Whitman County was its 98th since the emergence of the virus. No details about the person who died were released.
The eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington had a total of 91 new cases this week, which is the smallest weekly total since early May.
But there are two significant caveats: Asotin County’s numbers weren’t updated this week, and cases confirmed with home tests aren’t included in the official total, meaning the actual number of cases is likely higher.
Also this week, Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced it will update its coronavirus statistics weekly rather than each week day. The weekly update will be posted at 3 p.m. each Thursday.
The North Central District includes Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties. The district’s COVID-19 statistics page is at bit.ly/3RXBA8k.
Below are the region’s weekly COVID-19 totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending May 27 — 199 cases, 1 death.
Week ending June 3 — 240 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending June 10 — 175 cases, 0 deaths.
Two-week period ending June 24 — 453 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 1 — 221 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Six days ending July 7 — 202 cases, 1 death.
Eight days ending July 15 — 279 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending July 22 — 241 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 29 — 203 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending Aug. 5 — 195 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Aug. 12 — 196 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Aug. 19 — 183 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Aug. 26 — 204 cases, 4 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 2 — 158 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Sept. 9 — 188 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 16 — 183 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 23 — 210 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Sept. 30 — 189 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Oct. 7 — 120 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Oct. 14 — 91 cases, 1 death (Asotin County numbers not included).