One more resident of north central Idaho has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths in the five-county area to 97.
The death of the man in his 60s from Lewis County was reported Wednesday, when 17 new infections were reported in north central Idaho.
Eight were in Nez Perce County, seven were in Latah County and two were in Clearwater County.
Across the border in Washington, Asotin County had five new cases Wednesday and Garfield County didn’t have any. Whitman County didn’t update its numbers Wednesday.