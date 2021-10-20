A Latah County man in his 70s died of COVID-19, according to figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website Tuesday.
The death was the only one reported in the region Tuesday.
The Idaho North Central District also reported 48 new cases, led by Latah County’s 17. In southeastern Washington, Whitman County added 17 cases and Asotin County reported 15.
The Lewiston School District reported six new virus cases Tuesday. Those infected were two students and one staff member at Jenifer Middle School; two students at Orchards Elementary; and one student at Lewiston High.
The school district has 12 active cases among students and three among staff members.