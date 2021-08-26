A Latah County woman in her 80s died of COVID-19, according to data placed on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website Wednesday.
The woman’s death marks the 17th in Latah County and the 127th in north central Idaho. With southeastern Washington’s 94 virus deaths figured in, the region has seen a total of 221 deaths.
Area health officials also announced 106 new cases of the illness Wednesday. That includes 34 in Nez Perce County, 30 in Asotin County, 17 in Latah County, 10 in Idaho County, eight in Whitman County, six in Clearwater County and one in Lewis County.
Asotin County also announced its 14-day count is 213 cases, and its current hospitalizations went up by one to eight.