A reentry program in Lewiston has not only changed the lives of the 12 people who graduated, but will affect their families for generations.
That’s the view of Katie Morris, program manager for Lewiston’s Connection and Intervention Station. Morris has been working in various probation and parole jobs for 10 years and doesn’t always see success stories. People sometimes ask why she does the job.
“If we can change one life, their kids’ and their grandkids’ lives are changed,” she said.
That was reflected in a transition celebration for 12 people who successfully completed the reentry program, held Wednesday afternoon at the Lewiston Community Center. Friends and family of participants in the program also came to the graduation to show their support, creating a celebratory atmosphere with lunch, cake and decorations — much like any graduation party.
April Cook began the program in July 2021 and didn’t expect to complete it, much less be the graduate speaker. Morris became emotional when introducing Cook, saying she was “so proud” of how Cook showed growth and used the tools in her recovery.
Cook celebrated with her fellow graduates, saying they kept with the program despite the challenges. She said they were stuck in a hole they didn’t know how to get out of until staff members from the program helped them out. In that time, they’ve accomplished their goals and have children, jobs and homes.
Cook said that at the start, she didn’t know if she would ever find happiness, but “today I am happy, today I am clean.”
When Cook first started the program, she was angry and opinionated. She had things to change, but didn’t want to because she was scared. When she first met with her case manager she was preparing for a fight, thinking of a response to the questions she thought were coming.
But she was thrown a curve ball when he asked her what she wanted.
“I spent so long fighting for everything, I wasn’t sure what I wanted,” Cook said.
She then told the case manager she wanted to get clean. He surprised her again when he asked her how she could make that happen.
Cook pointed to that moment as a turning point for her participation. The staff members ask questions and help provide answers they can’t provide for themselves.
By finding those answers, Cook said she changed her life. She turned into a dependable and trustworthy person. Her social life has improved with positive friendships. She reconnected with her family.
“My mom has her daughter back,” she said. “Thank you for helping me take back my wonderful life,” she said to the program organizers.
For some of the graduates, the program took four-and-a-half months, for others it took 17½ months. Each graduate was allowed to share about the program and Morris read comments about them from their probation officer.
Matthew Reed thought there was no way he was going to finish the program. He gives his probation officer credit, who said that he was proud of how Reed changed his behavior in the program.
Reed was motivated to finish the program by “keeping one foot in front of the other.”
Now he has a future and is looking forward to having a career.
Joseph Pflug was off and on probation for “too many years.” His best memory of the program was finishing treatment, and although he went through the process before, he said this time he finally got it.
His probation officer said that Pflug has made changes in his thinking patterns, has a better attitude and is handling stress better.
Other graduates spoke about how they were grateful for the ability to learn from their mistakes and change their behavior, like achieving sobriety. Some were motivated to reconnect with family and others helped their peers progress in the program. Even at the graduation ceremony, they encouraged each other to keep going and were excited for their futures.
That encouragement to continue to ask for help also came from a probation officer. Shane Quinn was given an award for his work — he was the probation officer for three of the graduates and reminded all the graduates to seek help if they need it.
Brian Underwood, probation and parole division chief, spoke about how the views of probation and parole have changed over the years. When he was a police officer and a probation officer, starting his career in the 1980s, the focus was on holding people accountable and sending people back to jail or prison.
“We’ve learned the best way to keep public safety is to change people’s lives,” he said.
To do that, they need help from the community.
He told the story of a summer in Boise when his wife saw a duck sitting on a nest in the neighbor’s yard on a hot day. She went back to get some water to spray on the duck to keep it cool. Then she brought the duck some food. Soon, other neighbors were helping the duck, bringing water and food, and even shading the duck from the sun with an umbrella until the eggs hatched.
“We’re all kinda like the momma duck,” Underwood said. “We need people to gather around us. … We can’t do this alone.”
Evette Navedo, Idaho statewide manager for GEO, thanked community partners of the program, staff members from probation and parole, people from the Idaho Department of Correction and the judges who attended the ceremony.
Navedo said that the graduates should remember the hard work they did to complete the program and that “where your focus goes, your energy goes.”
The Connection and Intervention Station program, known as CIS, has seven locations across the state, one for each probation and parole office. The program began in Idaho in December 2020 and the CIS program in Lewiston began in July 2021. This is the second graduation, the first was in June 2021. Participants are referred to the program by the probation and parole office.
The Connection and Intervention Station reentry program works with the Idaho Department of Correction and partners with GEO Reentry Services, and participants go through multiphase evidence-based programming that includes an individualized behavior change plan that addresses criminal risks and needs, access to resources such as employment, education and housing as well as case management and classes.
