One suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that took place Thursday morning, but Lewiston police are searching for two more.

According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, Eric M. Largent, 27, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of robbery, burglary and felony probation violation. Lewiston police are looking for Forrest K. Riley, 18, of Lewiston, on charges of robbery, aggravated battery and burglary. Police are also following leads regarding a third suspect and are continuing to investigate.

