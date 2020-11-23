Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 23, 2000
Asotin County’s Lewis and Clark bicentennial committee has been awarded a $325,000 grant for the project design of an interpretive center.
Salmon River High School students have received a cornucopia of blessings from a recent decision to replace their Indian Savages mascot with dual mascots of a white woman and man.
Nov. 23, 1980
Fifty foreign students from 20 countries have organized an International Club at Lewis-Clark State College to improve their relationship with each other, other students and Lewiston area residents.
Mike Fredrickson, president of Grangeville High School student body, says enrollment has been decreasing for several years, and his school may be downgraded from Class A2 to A3 if the trend continues.