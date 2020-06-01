Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 1, 2000
Lynn R. Mathers, who served as chairwoman of Lewis-Clark State College’s Office and Business Technology Division from 1985 through 1990, will return to the post.
———
BOISE — Northwest River Supplies Inc. of Moscow and Zilog Inc.’s Nampa computer chip manufacturing plant have been named recipients of this year’s Idaho Quality award.
June 1, 1980
Birds and gas-powered airplanes are peacefully winging it together over the waters of Mann Lake, according to Bill Schwandt, president of the Lewis-Clark Model Airplane Club.
———
A new business called Port City Truck Parts will open June 2 on Frontage Road, the former site of Red Angus Steak House in North Lewiston.