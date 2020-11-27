Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 27, 2000
PULLMAN — The Washington State University women’s volleyball team was selected Sunday to participate in its seventh NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Tournament in the past 10 years.
———
MOSCOW — Idaho Sen. Larry Craig will be the featured speaker at a USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council meeting here Dec. 6
Nov. 27, 1980
Santa Claus will be in Lewiston this weekend, but he will leave his reindeer at home, traveling by helicopter and stagecoach on his pre-holiday rounds.
———
PULLMAN — Donald A. Swanson, one of the chief vulcanologists for the U.S. Geological Survey who has studied the Mount St. Helens eruptions, will present a public lecture at Washington State University on Monday.