Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 12, 2002
MOSCOW — The Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival’s budget often runs into the red, and most of this year’s headline performers have canceled. But despite its own financial woes, the University of Idaho’s signature event still pipes in more than $4 million to the regional economy annually, says a university study released Monday.
Feb. 12, 1982
Five traffic signals that will be removed from downtown Lewiston next month will be reestablished at more hazardous intersections, Dale Erickson of the city engineering staff said Thursday.
George White, a Lewiston High School senior, is the Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Club’s “Boy of the Year” for his leadership and accomplishments in the organization in the past 10 years.