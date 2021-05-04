Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 4, 2001
PULLMAN — The Beatles never came to the Palouse, but a faux Fab Four will be at Washington State University’s Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum on Tuesday to entertain with an act featuring music and costumes reflecting the leaders of rock’s British Invasion.
———
KOOSKIA — A quarter of a million coho salmon smolts being held for acclimation at the Kooskia National Fish Hatchery for the Nez Perce Tribe have been lost as a result of an accidental blockage of the hatchery’s water intake system.
May 4, 1981
Fishermen, frustrated over Mann Lake’s closure to them last year, were too impatient to try the gate when the season and lake opened Saturday morning.
———
SEATTLE — New Seattle Mariners’ principal owner George Argyros says he’s unhappy with his American League baseball club’s faltering start and vows to turn things around.