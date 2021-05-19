Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 19, 2001
KELLY CREEK, Idaho — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has approved the acquisition of a 1,500-acre ranch on the Henrys Fork River in eastern Idaho.
LONDON, Ky. — Lewis-Clark State’s Carolyn Bradley shot a final-round 80 to finish in a tie for 16th as the NAIA women’s golf tournament concluded Friday at the London Country Club.
May 19, 1981
Sixteen staff administrative positions will be cut in Lewiston as part of new Health and Welfare Director Les Purce’s plan to strip the agency’s seven regional offices to 28 staff members statewide.
Work on the second Lewiston-Clarkston Snake River bridge will resume today, and concrete will be available again for pouring in 1½ to two weeks, the project manager said Monday.