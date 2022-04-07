Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 7, 2002
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library and the Adult Learning Center are again asking area residents to donate used items to be auctioned on eBay. The two groups raised more than $3,000 last year in a similar internet auction on eBay.
———
PULLMAN — A Pullman Police detective will be honored Tuesday in New York City for finding a missing child last year.
April 7, 1982
An interim manager has been appointed for Hellsgate Marina, and its operation will be maintained on a Friday-through-Sunday basis pending a decision on the marina’s future, Arthur Van Leeuwen, of Halsey, Ore., said Tuesday. Sandra Colley, of Lewiston, is the temporary manager.
———
The Clarkston American is being sold to a Charleston, Ore., man, Robert M. Hudson, who published his first edition of the weekly newspaper today.