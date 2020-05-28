Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 28, 2000
With total hay supplies on the decline since 1998, hay prices are expected to improve this year, according to a University of Idaho forage economist.
Robert J. Minervini, the advertising director of the Lewiston Morning Tribune, has been elected president of the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Advertising Executives Association.
May 28, 1980
The bid of Follett’s Mountain Sports to operate a food and rental concession in Kiwanis Park was accepted by the Lewiston City Council on Tuesday night over the objections of a competing bidder.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Lewis-Clark State College Warrior baseball team opens the 1980 NAIA World Series here this morning, but will do so after having little or no practice in the last few days.