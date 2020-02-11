Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 11, 2000
MOSCOW — The number of minority students enrolled at the University of Idaho for spring semester is a 9 percent increase over last year.
Feb. 11, 1980
As of today, anyone wishing to use a coin-operated telephone in the Lewiston area should have 25 cents handy — unless it’s a call to the operator to reach the police, fire department or ambulance. That can be done without depositing money in coin phones that have been converted.
Production of all wheat in the Pacific Northwest in 1979 has been estimated at 249.5 million bushels, the Crop and Livestock Reporting Service says.
Twenty days will be cut off the political sign season if the Lewiston City Council approves a version of the sign code endorsed by the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission.