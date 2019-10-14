Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 14, 1999
Undefeated in the Frontier Conference and winners of seven straight matches, the Lewis-Clark State women’s volleyball team moved up to No. 9 in the weekly NAIA women’s volleyball poll released this week.
———
The effort to bring the Mark Travel Co. to Lewiston cleared another hurdle Wednesday. The Idaho Economic Advisory Council agreed to recommend approval of a $500,000 grant for Lewiston to help develop the land for the company.
Oct. 14, 1979
Del Clark, an employee of Potlatch Corp., has been elected chairman of the Lewis-Clark American Legion Baseball Committee for the coming year.
———
Thirty-eight riders turned in pledges totaling $1,178 for cystic fibrosis research Saturday in a bike-a-thon sponsored by the Lewiston Jaycees and Sigma Tau chapter of Epsilon Sigma Apha.