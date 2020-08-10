Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 10, 2000
President Clinton signed a bill Tuesday that could create the nation’s first wild salmon sanctuary.
———
POTLATCH — New restrooms, tables and fire rings are planned for the Giant White Pine Campground.
Aug. 10, 1980
It’s been five years now. On Aug. 8, 1975, a barge loaded with grain left the Port of Lewiston and began a 300-mile journey down the Snake and Columbia rivers to the Pacific Ocean.
———
MOSCOW — Lamonts Department Store opened its doors for business the first time last week to about 200 awaiting customers. The 31st store to open at the Palouse Empire Mall “stayed packed all day.”