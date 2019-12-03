Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 3, 1999
Farmers were cheered by news from the World Trade Organization meetings in Seattle on Thursday that China has signed an agreement to buy up to 1.5 million metric tons of wheat a year from the United States.
———
PULLMAN — Rom Markin, longtime Washington State University faculty member and former dean of the College of Business and Economics, was named interim provost Thursday by President Sam Smith.
Dec. 3, 1979
Despite inflation and increasing costs of gasoline and other forms of energy, the Christmas buying season in the Quad Cities area appears to be schussing toward a successful conclusion.
———
SEATTLE — University of Idaho swimmers Nancy Bechtholdt and Ann Mortenson have broken school records and qualified for the AIAW Division II nationals.