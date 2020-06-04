Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 4, 2000
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is developing plans to repair damage to the Lewiston levee caused by the 1992 drawdown test.
Special education students from Lewiston High School and elementary students from Centennial delivered 60 lap quilts they had made to veterans at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home at Lewiston on Thursday.
June 4, 1980
PULLMAN — The annexation of a 124-acre tract on the south side of Pioneer Hill will proceed without a controversial 10-acre commercial strip along a proposed four-lane boulevard.
The Lewiston Police Department isn’t scheduled to move into its new quarters in the 1200 block of F Street until fall, but the city will start using one of the buildings next week.