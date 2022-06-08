Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 8, 2002
To deal with the possibility of holdbacks to its 2003 budget, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is considering adding a copayment to some Medicaid services.
———
A follow-up inspection of the North Lewiston solid waste transfer station last week showed considerable improvement, said Gayle Westhoff, solid waste program coordinator for the North Central District Health Department.
June 8, 1982
MOSCOW — Nondrinkers definitely were in the majority at Monday night’s Moscow City Council meeting. The 50-person capacity chamber was packed with citizens who adamantly oppose a proposal to allow limited consumption of beer and wine in city parks.
———
Scoring at least one run in every inning but the seventh, the Moscow Blue Devils American Legion baseball team exploded for 15 hits en route to a 16-8 clubbing over the Lewis-Clark Twins Monday night at Harris Field.