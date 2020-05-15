Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 15, 2000
Two Pullman scientists, Katherine I. O’Rourke and Donald P. Knowles, with the federal Agriculture Research Service, were recently recognized for their work to develop tools to diagnose three important livestock diseases.
May 15, 1980
For the second year in a row, the Lewiston High tennis team won the district championship, besting Coeur d’Alene 62-44 Wednesday.
———
Members of the Air Quality Committee on Wednesday evaluated their past work and agreed that installation of an air pollution alert system should be among the committee’s goals.