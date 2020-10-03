Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 3, 2000
Friday was the last day of business for Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union at its 3113 E. Main St. location in Lewiston. Built in 1964, the branch was the credit union’s oldest.
Oct. 3, 1980
MOSCOW — An eight-man forestry team from the People’s Republic of China is due at Moscow on Sunday on a tour of American forests.
———
ZoAnne Witters and Joyce Holloway, both of Clarkston, were finalists in Western Washington State Fair contests at Puyallup recently for expense-paid trips to the national 4-H congress at Chicago this fall.