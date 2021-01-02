Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 2, 2001
Customers of a utility co-operative based in Lewiston are buying into an environmentally friendly power option. Clearwater Power is one of 12 public utility companies offering customers a chance to sponsor an experimental project to collect “green” power — methane emissions from a landfill in Coffin Butte, Ore.
Jan. 2, 1981
Idaho public health officials are bracing for an unexpected outbreak of type-A influenza later this month following scattered reports of flu-like symptoms from areas across the state.