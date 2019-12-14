Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 14, 1999
ASOTIN — The sheriff’s department would lose four positions and employees will have their hours reduced in every courthouse office under Asotin County’s preliminary budget for the year 2000.
———
The University of Idaho again reached into its coaching family and has named University of Colorado offensive coordinator Tom Cable as its next football coach.
Dec. 14, 1979
An Idaho Department of Health and Welfare witness Thursday disputed claims that Potlatch Corp. emissions only minimally affect downtown Lewiston particulate levels.
———
Jack Boyle, a graduate student in art at the University of Idaho, is exhibiting a series of drawings and mixed-media pieces at Gallery One on the Lewis-Clark State College campus.