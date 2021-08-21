Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 21, 2001
SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Lewis-Clark Twins touched off memories of their glory years Monday night, defeating a team from the Los Angeles area to win the Northwest Regional American Legion baseball championship. Their 6-4 defeat of Agoura Hills puts them into the Legion World Series for the first time since 1977.
———
A sporting goods chain is expecting to open a store near Staples in Lewiston by the end of November and cash in on holiday sales. Big 5 Sporting Goods will lease a 10,000-square-foot building at 2310 Thain Grade from McCann Ranch and Livestock Co. Construction is under way. The space is roughly two-fifths the size of Staples.
Aug. 21, 1981
Plans to build a women’s prison on State Hospital North grounds at Orofino received another major setback Thursday after the Idaho Board of Correction decided against remodeling McKelway Hall for the facility.
———
Daniel W. Boone, a great-great-grandson of the famous Kentucky frontiersman of the same name, will lead the Lewiston Roundup parade Sept. 12 in his buckskin outfit with his trusty rifle on his lap.