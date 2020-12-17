Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 17, 2000
KAMIAH — David Becker and Chad Long scored key baskets in the fourth quarter and overtime Saturday night to send Genesee to a 54-48 nonconference boys’ basketball victory over Kamiah.
———
Hahn Supply Inc. in Lewiston has purchased Ace Pumping and Portables from Harvey McDowell.
Dec. 17, 1980
Handicapped individuals using wheelchairs will take the first rides Thursday morning when the new elevator is dedicated at the Lewiston Airport.
———
MOSCOW — Federal officials have approved more ash cleanup funds for the city of Moscow, but the city will still be getting far less help than it asked for.