Dec. 24, 2000
OROFINO — Doug Gochnour has been named the acting forest supervisor for the Clearwater National Forest following Jim Caswell’s retirement.
McCALL — The U.S. Forest Service has installed a remote monitor station to improve the Payette Avalanche Center’s snow reports for backcountry skiers and other recreationists in west central Idaho.
Dec. 24, 1980
PULLMAN — Gordon D. Koestler, a 27-year-old senior from Puyallup has been named editor of the Washington State University Daily Evergreen for the spring semester.
The Nez Perce County Commissioners approved Tuesday a $9,300 public transportation study for the city of Lewiston financed by the Department of Transportation.