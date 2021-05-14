Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 14, 2001
About 125 submariners from five states will attend the 30th annual Northwest regional World War II submarine veterans convention, held for the first time at Lewiston on Wednesday through Saturday at the Sacajawea Motor Inn.
———
Paula Schwan, who has coached the Lewiston High School volleyball team the past four seasons, has become head volleyball coach at Tacoma Community College in Tacoma.
May 14, 1981
Religious leaders from throughout the Northwest were shocked and saddened by news of the attack on Pope John Paul II on Wednesday.
———
MOSCOW — The 4-acre roof covering of the ASUI-Kibbie Dome may have to be replaced or recovered within a year, University of Idaho officials said.