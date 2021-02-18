Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 18, 2001
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball team wrapped the Frontier Conference regular-season title for the second consecutive year with a 74-65 victory over Rocky Mountain on Saturday.
———
Michael Day will serve as the chairman of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Board of Directors in 2001. Day is the retired president of Material Distributors, which is now Familian Northwest Corp.
Feb. 18, 1981
The Lewiston Roundup arena is heading for its last Roundup. The 18.89-acre site in North Lewiston was sold Tuesday to the Port of Lewiston for $1.7 million, or almost $90,000 an acre.
———
When coach Chuck “Bobo” Brayton sends his Washington State University baseball team into action Thursday in the annual Sunshine Classic at Lewiston, it will mark his 20th straight year at the helm of the Cougars.