Jan. 29, 2001
Idaho’s first Jack Hemingway Conservation Day will take place Oct. 10, an occasion state officials hope will be used to organize efforts to enhance the state’s wildlife and wild places.
———
MOSCOW — Former Lewis-Clark State College baseball player Kenton Clairmont has been named varsity baseball coach at Moscow High School, MHS activities director Sally Greene has announced.
Jan. 29, 1981
ASOTIN — The Asotin City Council has tentatively approved a plan to extend Cleveland Street from Second Street through a 4½-acre city-owned commercial site to State Highway 129.
———
A broken air hose stalled a train part way across the railroad bridge at the bottom of Fifth Street in Lewiston about 9 p.m. Wednesday.