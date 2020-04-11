Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 11, 2000
The Clarkston City Council has awarded Poe Asphalt a contract to work on city streets.
———
Daniel Regan, chairman of the social sciences division at Lewis-Clark State College, has been named associate vice president for instruction.
April 11, 1980
MOSCOW — A proposal to construct a traffic light on the Moscow-Pullman Highway at the Palouse Empire Mall has been approved by all five parties that will help fund the project.
———
Ground rules for relocating utilities and making other changes within the area of the new Snake River bridge project were outlined by two Army Corps of Engineers officials Thursday.