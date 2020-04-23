Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 23, 2000
Susan L. Bjerke, of Lewiston, has won the Department of Microbiology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry Outstanding Senior Award for 2000 from the College of Agriculture at the University of Idaho at Moscow.
Teachers from Deary and Colton are among five high school teachers from Idaho and eastern Washington honored by Lewis-Clark State College for inspiring 1999 graduates to attain high academic achievements in their first semester at the college.
April 23, 1980
Lewis-Clark State College continued to dominate its NAIA baseball competition Tuesday night as the Warriors downed the Eastern Washington Screamin’ Eagles 11-7.
Teresa Jones, of Clarkston, won’t be spending much time in the kitchen this week as she reigns as queen of the Asotin County Fair.