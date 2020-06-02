Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 2, 2000
COTTONWOOD — Visitors to the historic chapel at the Monastery of St. Gertrude will have the opportunity to view a painting titled “21st Century Madonna.”
———
PULLMAN — Advanced Hardware Architecture, a former tenant of the University of Idaho business incubator, has gone international by selling 20 percent of its company for $10 million.
June 2, 1980
Ben Banks will retire June 30 as chairman of the heavy industry division of Lewis-Clark State College Vocational-Education School with a feeling that he has helped many young men and some women enter the skilled trades for a better life.
———
SPALDING — The contents of about 70 Nez Perce Native American graves, accidentally dug up during excavation for a road in the Nez Perce National Historical Park near Lewiston, have been returned to their original resting places.