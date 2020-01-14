Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 14, 2000
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho’s found money fund, initiated in 1981 with just three pennies, has topped the $100,000 mark.
———
McCALL — Brundage Mountain Ski Resort would add chairlift skiing on Brundage Peak and double its lift-skiing terrain under a new plan submitted to the Payette National Forest.
Jan. 14, 1980
Idaho farmers have planted an estimated 980,000 acres of winter wheat for this year’s crop — the same as last year, but 13 percent more acres than two years ago.
Gordon Hubbard, of Lewiston, has been elected president of the Hells Canyon Muzzle Loaders at the club’s last meeting at the Idaho Fish & Game Department office at Lewiston.
———