Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 19, 2002
Clarkston Mayor Mark Kammers is resigning from the city’s top job at the end of the month. Kammers, 51, said increasing time and travel commitments prompted his decision to step down as mayor and move to Spokane.
———
KENNEWICK — Issac Woods matched par with a 72 to help the Washington State University men’s golf team capture the title in the Inland Empire Intercollegiate Classic at Canyon Lakes Golf Course on Monday.
Feb. 19, 1982
MOSCOW — The right to hold the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament in its own Kibbie Dome did not officially belong to the University of Idaho until the Vandals had finished off Montana 71-58 Thursday evening.
———
A number of radio-controlled airplanes, helicopters, boats and gliders will be on display Saturday at the Lewiston Shopping Center mall.