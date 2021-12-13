Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 13, 2001
MOSCOW — A $230,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education will allow the University of Idaho Children's Center to begin a part-time child care service exclusively for student parents beginning in January.
———
A bipartisan coalition of senators from Idaho, Oregon and California plan to introduce legislation today that would increase funding for state-sponsored salmon recovery and allow Idaho to get a portion of the money.
Dec. 13, 1981
W. Dee Miller, manager of the Lewiston Teleprompter Corp. cable television system, has been named Northwest District manager of the company.
———
A solar house and the thinking that created it will be explored during tours of a Clarkston Heights residence Dec. 19. The tours will be open to the public.