Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 13, 2001
PULLMAN — Washington State University Greek students are pitching in to help keep College Hill clean this fall. Twenty-eight fraternities and sororities have committed to clean up College Hill, the neighborhood surrounding the WSU campus, as part of an Adopt-A-Block Program.
———
NEZPERCE — It’s a 15-second ceremony that takes place in classrooms every day with little fanfare and, usually, with little thought. But on Friday, the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag took on special significance as school children and government leaders across the nation placed their hands over their hearts and recited the familiar stanzas in unison, declaring their loyalty to this country’s most visible symbol.
Oct. 13, 1981
ASOTIN — The Asotin-Anatone School District will lose about $100,000 out of its $1.1 million 1981-82 budget if Gov. John Spellman’s 10.1 percent cut is enforced.
———
MOSCOW — University of Idaho spokesmen handed a detailed plan for closing campus streets to the Moscow City Council on Monday night, and although the council did not take a final vote, it favored the plan.