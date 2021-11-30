Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 30, 2001
PULLMAN — Officials from Washington State University and the KXLY Broadcast Group announced Thursday the signing of a five-year agreement that gives the Spokane-based broadcast group rights to all regular-season radio broadcasts in the United States beginning July 1, 2002.
———
KAMIAH — The Nez Perce tribe has invited Kamiah city officials back to the negotiating table after the tribe backed out of plans for a joint wastewater treatment facility in Kamiah, according to Mayor Bob Olive.
Nov. 30, 1981
H.C. “Buck” Erickson, of Craigmont Air Service Inc., has been elected vice president of the Idaho Agricultural Aviation Association. Eric Christensen, of Shelley, is the new president for 1982.
———
The number of new job seekers at the Lewiston-Clarkston Job Service office dropped substantially last week, perhaps because of the Thanksgiving holiday that interrupted normal activities.