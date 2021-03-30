Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 30, 2001
For the first time in nearly eight years, Lewis-Clark State College will have to replace a coach of one of its major sports programs. With Mike Divilbiss accepting the job at the University of Idaho, LCSC began looking for a women’s basketball coach.
The Lewiston School District is seeking public input on a $59.1 million plan that would include building a new $33.5 million high school and replacing or remodeling many other buildings.
March 30, 1981
The situation remains the same with the proposed Clearwater Downs racing track as local representatives feel they are close to finalizing a land deal on an 160-acre site in Tammany.
Tom Coons, an employee of Potlatch Corp., has been elected president of the Swallows Nest Golf Course Men’s Association replacing Joe Knoll.