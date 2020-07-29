Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 29, 2000
Idaho Lt. Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter wants to study private sector options to extending Medicare coverage to prescription drugs before establishing another government program.
ALMOTA — A 130-foot concrete grain elevator at the Port of Almota on the Snake River west of Lower Granite Dam literally could not take the heat Friday and collapsed, spilling 250,000 bushels of wheat.
July 29, 1980
The Whitman County commissioners announced Monday that 600 miles of ash-laden gravel roads will be recovered, thanks to a $1.6 million grant from the federal government.
The mayor’s gavel, missing from the council podium at Lewiston City Hall for two months, mysteriously reappeared Monday night.