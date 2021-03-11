Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 11, 2001
MOSCOW — Karla Harman, a physical education and health teacher at Moscow High School, has been named the Northwest district educator of the year by the National Association for Sport and Physical Education.
———
SEATTLE — More than a week after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific Northwest, shaken businesses are still trying to piece their offices together — sometimes literally.
March 11, 1981
PULLMAN — The so-called “drunk bus” will make initial runs on March 21 and 28 without further delays, Washington State University student body President John Winkler said Tuesday.
———
Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce directors voted Tuesday to ask the Idaho Legislature to continue funding of a state air quality program.