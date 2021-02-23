Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 23, 2001
Longtime District II basketball official Les MacDowell will be the charter member of the district’s officiating hall of fame, which will soon be established.
———
LAPWAI — In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, the Nez Perce Tribe will honor all Gulf War veterans with a flag ceremony at the Circle of Flags, adjacent to the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center here.
Feb. 23, 1981
MOSCOW — Students at the University of Idaho are dissatisfied with the use of student activity fees and the lack of student voice in university policy, a campus survey conducted last semester indicates.
———
Restaurant owners in Idaho and Washington are legally sidestepping federal minimum wage laws by invoking “tip credit,” an exemption that allows them to pay waitresses as little as $2.30 an hour.