Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 9, 2000
No opposition has surfaced against a pending abandonment of 26 miles of rail line connecting Harvard, Deary and Bovill northeast of Moscow.
———
A dredging agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is on the agenda of the Lewiston Port commissioners for their meeting this week.
Oct. 9, 1980
BOISE — The Idaho High School Activities Association voted Wednesday to drop the current A-1 state football playoff plan and adopt a new one for 1981.
———
PULLMAN — Transit drivers are not immune from tickets for speeding or any other traffic offenses, William Weatherly Jr., director of the Pullman Department of Public Safety, warned Wednesday.