Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 9, 2001
LC Hydroseed won the Lewiston Parks and Recreation’s Summer Slam men’s softball tourney on Sunday at Hereth Park when Twin River Motors was forced to forfeit. One of Twin River Motors’ players was disqualified, and the team didn’t have enough players to continue.
———
The Kellogg Foundation recently awarded a four-year, $700,000 grant to Washington State University to bring together environmentalists and farmers to study ways to support the environment, the economy and healthy food for consumers.
July 9, 1981
The Fourth of July weekend heat wave has been followed by snowfall and frost in higher areas of the Inland Northwest.
———
A new disease has been detected in walnut trees in the Lewiston area, and County Agent Larry J. Smith recommends a fungicide spray to control it.