Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 18, 2000
Author Martin Stadius, who retraced the journey of the Nez Perce from eastern Oregon to northern Montana, has been honored by the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association.
———
MOSCOW — White House officials have asked University of Idaho President Bob Hoover to be on a panel to advise President Clinton on forming an institute to protect America’s cyberspace from attack.
Feb. 18, 1980
The new sales barn at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds will become the Gerald Storer Sales Pavilion.
———
A monthlong losing streak was pushed aside by the Lewis-Clark State College men’s basketball team when the Warriors stopped the College of Idaho Coyotes 88-80 Sunday afternoon in Warrior Gym.