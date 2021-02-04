Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 4, 2001
MOSCOW — For Moscow, the first year of the 21st century could be the year the city gets buses. The city has been awarded a grant from the Idaho Transportation Department to study if a public transit system would work in Moscow. The study should begin soon and will include surveys, as well as public meetings, said Dale Pernula, city planner.
———
POMEROY — For the second consecutive year, Beverly L. Adams-Gordon has won the first place Reader’s Choice Award from Practical Homeschooling magazine for her book, “Spelling Power.”
Feb. 4, 1981
A $458,000 special levy was approved by the Clarkston School District voters Tuesday by a 77 percent majority. The vote was 1,998 to 591 with 59 absentee ballots still to be counted.
———
The city of Lewiston, the Lewiston Traffic Committee and the Central Business District Revitalization Committee will present a united front at a hearing tonight on rebuilding the street intersection at the east end of the Interstate Bridge.