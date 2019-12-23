Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 23, 1999
Dreams of a white Christmas will be unfulfilled this year for residents in the Lewiston-Clarkston region.
———
Clarkston High School football coach Dave Curtis has been selected as the Washington State Football Coaches Association’s Head Coach of the Year in District 7.
Dec. 23, 1979
New managers of Taco Time restaurants at Moscow and Pullman have been announced by Finch Restaurants Inc. of Lewiston, owners of Taco Times in the Quad Cities area.
———
Dr. Harry Chinchinian, pathologist and co-director of the Pathologists’ Regional Laboratory, has been elected chief of staff and president of St. Joseph Hospital medical-dental staff at Lewiston.